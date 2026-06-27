In relief to CM, community leaders temper criticism on liquor tax cut

KOZHIKODE: At a time when criticism against the Kerala government’s liquor taxation policy is intensifying within the United Democratic Front (UDF), two influential community leaders have adopted a more moderate stance on the issue, potentially easing political pressure on Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

This comes amid attempts by sections of the opposition and community organisations to mobilise resistance against the state government’s decision to reduce taxes on low-alcohol beverages.

Speaking to reporters in Kozhikode, Mohammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, president of the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, said his organisation’s stand on alcohol and narcotic substances is no different from Islam’s. However, he made it clear that the government is free to frame policies it considers appropriate.

“The Samastha believes that alcohol and drugs should not be encouraged under any circumstances. This is not just Samastha’s position but also the position of Muslims and Islam,” he said.

At the same time, Jifri Thangal emphasised that the organisation is not demanding that the government withdraw its liquor policy.

According to him, governments are elected to govern and formulate policies based on broader public considerations rather than the views of any particular religious community.

“The government does not govern based on the views of Muslims or any other religious community. Every government has its own policies. Some may deserve criticism, while others may receive support,” he said.

Notably, Jifri Thangal’s remarks differed in tone from the criticism in Suprabhatham, the mouthpiece of the EK faction of Samastha, and have been widely viewed as a measured response to the ongoing controversy.