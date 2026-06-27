Job seekers to job givers: Guv calls for entrepreneurial mindset

KOCHI: Calling for a fundamental shift in India’s approach to education, enterprise and economic development, Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar has urged Malayalis to nurture a generation of “job givers” rather than “job seekers”.
Speaking at an interaction hosted by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Friday, he said that India’s entrepreneurial spirit, which stretches back thousands of years, must once again become central to nation building.
“We were industrious throughout our heritage, throughout our culture, throughout our history,” he said, noting that India’s share of the global economy once stood at nearly 28-32% before colonial rule systematically weakened indigenous manufacturing and enterprise.
Critiquing a system that he said produces graduates conditioned to seek employment,
Arlekar stressed the need to create more entrepreneurs, innovators and public servants capable of generating livelihoods. “What we need today is youth who will be job givers and not job seekers,” he remarked, adding that entrepreneurship development cells should become an integral part of universities and colleges.
He emphasised that education and industry must work together to create a workforce aligned with emerging needs, promoting “need-based job production” rather than producing graduates disconnected from market demands.