Job seekers to job givers: Guv calls for entrepreneurial mindset

KOCHI: Calling for a fundamental shift in India’s approach to education, enterprise and economic development, Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar has urged Malayalis to nurture a generation of “job givers” rather than “job seekers”.

Speaking at an interaction hosted by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Friday, he said that India’s entrepreneurial spirit, which stretches back thousands of years, must once again become central to nation building.

“We were industrious throughout our heritage, throughout our culture, throughout our history,” he said, noting that India’s share of the global economy once stood at nearly 28-32% before colonial rule systematically weakened indigenous manufacturing and enterprise.