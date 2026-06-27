Kerala lost over 24,500 farmers, farm workers to suicide in 27 years

KOCHI: Kerala’s agrarian distress has claimed an alarming human toll, with 24,591 farmers and farm workers dying by suicide between 1995 and 2022. That amounts to an average of 1,069 deaths every year, exposing the deepening crisis in the state’s rural economy.

The figures -- presented by Dr Martin Patrick, a retired Maharaja’s College professor and a former principal of the Rural Academy for Management Studies, Kuzhuppilly -- appear in the book ‘Karshika Keralam Pinnitta Arupathu Pathittandukal’ published by the Sacred Heart College, Thevara, and the Organic Kerala Charitable Trust.

In a chapter titled ‘Farmer Suicides and Debt Trap: A Perspective from the Rural Sector’, Dr Patrick notes that Kerala accounted for 4.25% of the country’s farm suicides during the period, with 92% of those who died being men, significantly higher than the national average of 80%.

The crisis has shown little sign of easing. Between 2014 and 2022, Kerala recorded 2,233 farmer suicides. Idukki reported the highest number (453), followed by Palakkad (404) and Thiruvananthapuram (337).

“Debt has become the alpha and omega for farmers—the beginning and the end,” Dr Patrick writes, identifying indebtedness as the principal reason behind the continuing tragedy.