Kerala organ trafficking probe: 60 illegal transplants traced

KOCHI: The investigation into Kerala’s fake document-based organ trafficking racket has entered a crucial phase, with parallel probes by the Kerala Police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) expanding the scope of the case.

Investigators have now traced 60 suspected illegal organ transplant transactions, while financial trails, mobile phone records and hospital links are being examined to identify the entire network behind the racket.

Senior police officers said the case initially revolved around 40 suspected illegal transplant deals. More victims came forward and another 20 transactions were identified, taking the total to 60.

Of these, the Ernakulam Rural Police traced 41 transactions and the Kochi City Police 19. Officials said the figure is likely to increase as statements from donors and other victims continue to be recorded.

Sources said a coordinated investigation involving police teams from multiple districts is under way to establish the role of brokers, hospitals and other facilitators.

Investigators are analysing financial transactions, call detail records and digital evidence to reconstruct the network that allegedly operated across Kerala and outside the state.