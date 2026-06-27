Kerala organ trafficking probe: 60 illegal transplants traced

KOCHI: The investigation into Kerala’s fake document-based organ trafficking racket has entered a crucial phase, with parallel probes by the Kerala Police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) expanding the scope of the case.
Investigators have now traced 60 suspected illegal organ transplant transactions, while financial trails, mobile phone records and hospital links are being examined to identify the entire network behind the racket.
Senior police officers said the case initially revolved around 40 suspected illegal transplant deals. More victims came forward and another 20 transactions were identified, taking the total to 60.
Of these, the Ernakulam Rural Police traced 41 transactions and the Kochi City Police 19. Officials said the figure is likely to increase as statements from donors and other victims continue to be recorded.
Sources said a coordinated investigation involving police teams from multiple districts is under way to establish the role of brokers, hospitals and other facilitators.
Investigators are analysing financial transactions, call detail records and digital evidence to reconstruct the network that allegedly operated across Kerala and outside the state.
Police are also examining the role of middlemen, including Debin Joseph and others arrested in the case, by tracking their financial dealings and mobile phone communications to identify additional suspects and beneficiaries of the racket.
Meanwhile, the ED has intensified its parallel probe into the money trail. Sources said the agency is scrutinising bank accounts linked to the alleged kingpin, K. Mohammed Najeeb of Kasaragod, his associates, organ donors and recipients and hospitals suspected to have facilitated the transplants. The agency is attempting to establish how the proceeds of the alleged illegal transactions were collected, transferred and distributed.
The ED had recently conducted searches at private hospitals as part of its investigation. Police, too, are planning inspections at hospitals where the surgeries allegedly took place. Documents had earlier been seized from a private hospital during the initial phase of the probe.
The ED has found that organ recipients were allegedly charged between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 35 lakh, and in some cases even more.
Investigation so far
Senior police officers said the case initially revolved around 40 suspected illegal transplant deals. More victims came forward and another 20 transactions were identified, taking the total to 60. Of these, the Ernakulam Rural Police traced 41 transactions and the Kochi City Police 19.