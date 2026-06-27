Kerala women homemakers, retirees break onto Mappila kolkali scene

KOZHIKODE: The male-dominated Mappila kolkali is getting an update.

Shattering gender and age stereotypes, a group of women homemakers and retirees in Kozhikode is gearing up to mesmerise everyone with the sharp, rhythmic clack of wooden sticks. With their public debut scheduled on Sunday at Samskarika Nilayam in Anakulam, the group is busy putting finishing touches on the demanding routines.

The transformation was made possible by the state government’s Vajra Jubilee Fellowship, a scheme designed to promote traditional art forms among the masses by funding young aspiring artists to train local communities.

When fellowship instructor and kolkali artist Muhammad Janeesh arrived at the Kozhikode cluster, he was expecting a group of young students. Instead, he was met by this eager group of 27 women of various age, from 32 to over 60, and one male member, 60-year-old Bibish from Eranjipalam.

“Mappila kolkali is fast-paced and heavily rooted in kalaripayattu, making it physically demanding and tough to master. Initially, I was doubtful about whether they would be able to keep up with the intense speed. In just two to three months filled with absolute dedication, they proved me completely wrong,” said Janeesh.

For the 27 women stepping onto the stage this Sunday, the journey was marked by bruises and immense physical exhaustion initially. Since the folk art requires perfectly synchronised precision at high tempos, early mistakes often meant accidentally striking each other’s hands and heads with the sticks.