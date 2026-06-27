Muslim woman performs final rites of Hindu man in Kasaragod district

A month ago, residents had found Narayanan near a shop at Chigrupadavu, abandoned and battling the final stage of oral cancer. His complicated marital relationship had left him homeless while his elderly sister was not in a condition to take care of him.

A daily wage worker, Narayanan had been an active RSS worker until 20 years ago, the residents said, adding that he had married twice and had children from the first marriage, but they wanted nothing to do with him.

Taking pity, ward member Sherif Chinala informed Irfana whose family runs the Sheikh Zayed Foundation which manages the Sheikh Zayed Oldage Home. “They called us to admit him to the home as he did not have anyone. However, we found that his health was very critical due to oral cancer,” said Irfana, a leader of Vanitha League, IUML's women wing.