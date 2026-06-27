Rajeev Chandrasekhar writes to CM reiterating demands on Sabarimala agitation, gold theft row; threatens protests

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister VD Satheesan reiterating the party's demands for withdrawal of all cases registered during the 2018 Sabarimala agitations.

He also sought a CBI probe into the gold theft row related to the temple.

Pointing out that the party had raised these concerns to the previous LDF government, Rajeev stated in the letter that if the present government does not proceed with timely actions, the party will launch statewide protests from July 1.

"Being an organisation that firmly functions to safeguard the beliefs and rights of devotees, we raise two key demands. CBI probe in Sabarimala gold theft case, and an unconditional take down of all cases registered against devotees during the Sabarimala agitation period," he stated in the letter.

Pointing out that the party had raised the same issues to the previous government, Rajeev commented that "devotees" are hopeful that the new government will take prompt action on the same.