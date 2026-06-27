Small-town eye doctor’s big-impact medical activism lands recognition

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr Babu K V lives a dual life. He spends most of his day examining patients at his small eye clinic in Payyannur, Kannur. This scrutiny, however, is markedly different from the activity that he wakes up to.

Armed with the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the 62-year-old spends his early mornings peer-reviewing the Indian healthcare system itself. It is this life of healing and whistleblowing that has earned this lifelong rebel, who as a medical student in the 1980s kept those in power in the state on their toes, the Indian Medical Association’s ‘National Leadership Award’ for his crusade to bring transparency in medicine.

His primary weapon has been the systematic yet relentless deployment of the RTI Act. Waking up at 2am every day, Babu dedicates two to three hours to rigorous legal research and drafting before heading to the gym and opening his clinic.

Since launching a massive second spell of online RTIs in January 2022 — initially targeting medical students’ stipends — he has filed over 2,000 applications and subsequent appeals, a milestone likely unmatched by an Indian doctor. He has filed more than 100 RTIs tracking misleading advertisements by Patanjali alone, systematically using the legal mechanism to push for regulatory transparency and asset disclosures within the Medical Council.

Babu’s most profound battle came in 2018 when he challenged the central government’s restriction on the manufacture and sale of Oxytocin. Armed with data gathered through RTI filings, he equipped a national network of activists with evidence needed to fight the case, and together they secured a favourable judgment in the Supreme Court.