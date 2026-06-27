Unlocking ‘Potential’ with trippy blend of ancient chants, rap

Amid Vedic chants that slowly build, creating a meditative atmosphere, a beat pulses beneath the sacred verses. Then the words begin to flow. Reverberating steadily like the hum of a river.

This is the trip of Rahul Ramachandran, aka ‘The Real Alien Back’, aka AVU, and his brother Rajesh Rajagopal, aka ‘Ape State of Mind’, aka ABU. Their debut album, Potential, is a meeting point of ancient Vedic chants and rap — two unlikely musical companions.

“That is the beauty of it,” smiles Rahul. “Having grown up in an environment where mornings were filled with Vedic chants, like a blanket settling over the fog, we carry some of that influence. Then, as our fascination shifted to modern hip-hop, rap battles and basketball during our teenage years, somewhere, somehow, those two sides converged.”

Though the two genres seem worlds apart, Bengaluru-based Rahul and Rajesh prove that music can bridge any divide. “That is the power of music. It is like water. Dynamic. Free-flowing,” says Rajesh.

With 14 tracks, Potential, in the duo’s words, is “conscious hip-hop — spiritual street wisdom”