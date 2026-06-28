Appointment row deepens as Congress leader seeks SEC nomination freeze

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Adding a fresh twist to the appointments made by the V D Satheesan government, KPCC general secretary P M Niyas has demanded that the chief minister halt the appointment of the State Election Commissioner. The last cabinet meeting had decided to recommend to the governor the appointment of N Seshadrinathan as the State Election Commissioner.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister V D Satheesan, AICC general secretary in charge of the state Deepa Dasmunsi and KPCC president Sunny Joseph, Niyas said he could not remain silent when people who had allegedly opposed and physically confronted Congress workers, and later tried to sideline the Congress by becoming supporters of the Sangh Parivar, were being elevated to important posts while the UDF government is in power.

He also urged the leadership to take urgent steps to ensure that future appointments are made from among those with links to the party. “There should also be a party-level mechanism to scrutinise such appointments and offer its opinion,” the letter said.

Seshadrinathan has served as principal district and sessions judge in Kavaratti, as a CBI Court judge in Ernakulam, and in several other judicial positions. After retiring, he is currently serving as a judge in the Irinjalakkuda Family Court.

Meanwhile, Seshadrinathan told TNIE that, as he continues to be associated with the judiciary, the High Court had not permitted him to hold a press conference.