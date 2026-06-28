Express Dialogues | 'Invasive alien species are foremost challenge faced by Kerala’s forests': Dr Kannan

Your specialisations include forest genetics and clonal forestry. Could you explain these fields?

A clone consists of genetically identical plants produced vegetatively from a superior parent tree. Every new plant produced retains the same desirable genetic traits. I also carried out extensive research on Casuarina, known as kaattadi in Malayalam. We developed improved clones, studied their genetic variation and, for the first time in India, established a clonal seed orchard for the species.

This enabled the production of high-quality seeds within six months. Another major focus was reclaiming salt-affected lands. India has nearly 67 lakh hectares of saline and sodic soils. While saline soils can often be reclaimed through irrigation, sodic soils require expensive treatments. Our research led to the release of three productive Casuarina clones suitable for sodic soils, making previously unproductive land economically useful.

Today, monoculture plantations are being criticised for degrading habitats…

Fast-growing species such as eucalyptus, casuarina and acacia were introduced to meet specific needs — supplying raw material for the pulp and paper industry, timber and fuelwood. Forestry has evolved considerably since then. Kerala became the first state in India to adopt ecological restoration as a policy. The forest department has begun replacing low-yielding monoculture plantations with native trees. KFRI provides scientific support for such endeavours.

We have heard experts say exotic species pose a major threat to our forests…

Yes, that’s right. Senna spectabilis is a classic example. It was introduced in the 1980s under social forestry programmes as a shade tree for coffee plantations. It was also planted for ornamentation because its bright yellow flowers resemble those of kanikkonna (Cassia fistula).

No one anticipated it would turn into an invasive menace. In the early 1990s, Senna occupied only a small area in Wayanad. Today, it has spread across nearly 33 to 40 per cent of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, making it one of the biggest ecological threats in the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve.