It’s a ‘sea’ change as kathakali draws on Hemingway

KOCHI: “Every day is a new day. It is better to be lucky. But I would rather be exact. Then when luck comes you are ready.”— Santiago, The Old Man and the Sea’
Ernest Hemingway’s ‘The Old Man and the Sea’, first published in 1952, narrates the struggles of an old man who refuses to yield and captures the complex relationship between man and nature. A kathakali adaptation of the novella, choreographed by Neeraj, an instructor at Kerala Kalamandalam, has been winning accolades from theatre appraisers.
Initially, Neeraj had the idea for a solo show. But after discussions with experts, he decided to create characters for the sea, the marlin and the sharks. And in another departure, he opted to explore the sandwich model instead of the proscenium theatre -- that separates the stage from the audience.
Hailing from Kolathur, Malappuram, Neeraj joined Kalamandalam as a Class VIII student in 2000 and went on to complete his postgraduation at the institution for learning performing arts. He is currently pursuing his research in the ‘transforming perception of elegance in Kathakali.’
“My father P Mohandas, who has been associated with theatre, gave me the idea for exploring the theatrical potential of the Hemingway classic. We had earlier collaborated to write and choreograph ‘Koormapuranam Uthara Kandam’, a play based on the popular story of the Tortoise and the Hare. This was staged by kathakali students at the Kalamandalam Koothambalam in 2022,” the 38-year-old told TNIE.
In reimagining the Nobel Prize-winning author’s prose, Neeraj adopted a three-platform stage with the audience seated on either side of the performance space. The production closely follows the narrative of Hemingway, and begins with Santiago’s dream. The marlin appears in red beard makeup while the sharks take the traditional kathi attire. There are around ten performers who visualise the dreams and memories of the protagonist.
“I am thrilled to witness the opening up of kathakali to new scripts and world literature. The adaptation of The Old Man and the Sea was invigorating and exciting,” renowned classical dancer and Kalamandalam chancellor Mallika Sarabhai told TNIE.
For his portrayal of Santiago, Mario Barzaghi, a kathakali artist based in Milan, Italy, was adjudged best actor at the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards in March.
The 72-year-old, who started learning kathakali in 1981, has been practising the art for 35 years under the guidance of Kalamandalam K M John and Kalamandalam Padmanabhan Nair. An actor and director associated with the Teatro dell’Albero in Italy, Mario spends around two months a year at the Kalamandalam to hone his skills.
The adaptation was first presented at the Koothambalam on February 14 and 15, 2025. It was also staged at the Peruvanam Festival. The performance at the International Festival of Theatre Schools last year won the appreciation of delegates from various countries. And the Sangeet Natak Akademi’s Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, announced a fortnight ago, has come as a recognition for Neeraj’s decades-long efforts.
Neeraj’s father and mother Geetha are teachers and his wife Kalamandalam Nimisha is a kuchipudi artist. His accolades also include the O N V Kurup Endowment and the Yuvam Suvarna Mudra.