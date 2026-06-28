It’s a ‘sea’ change as kathakali draws on Hemingway

KOCHI: “Every day is a new day. It is better to be lucky. But I would rather be exact. Then when luck comes you are ready.”— Santiago, The Old Man and the Sea’

Ernest Hemingway’s ‘The Old Man and the Sea’, first published in 1952, narrates the struggles of an old man who refuses to yield and captures the complex relationship between man and nature. A kathakali adaptation of the novella, choreographed by Neeraj, an instructor at Kerala Kalamandalam, has been winning accolades from theatre appraisers.

Initially, Neeraj had the idea for a solo show. But after discussions with experts, he decided to create characters for the sea, the marlin and the sharks. And in another departure, he opted to explore the sandwich model instead of the proscenium theatre -- that separates the stage from the audience.

Hailing from Kolathur, Malappuram, Neeraj joined Kalamandalam as a Class VIII student in 2000 and went on to complete his postgraduation at the institution for learning performing arts. He is currently pursuing his research in the ‘transforming perception of elegance in Kathakali.’

“My father P Mohandas, who has been associated with theatre, gave me the idea for exploring the theatrical potential of the Hemingway classic. We had earlier collaborated to write and choreograph ‘Koormapuranam Uthara Kandam’, a play based on the popular story of the Tortoise and the Hare. This was staged by kathakali students at the Kalamandalam Koothambalam in 2022,” the 38-year-old told TNIE.