KEAM ’26: Ernakulam shines in engineering

KOCHI: The commissioner for entrance examinations (CEE), Kerala, on Saturday released the KEAM 2026 engineering and BPharm rank lists, with Ernakulam emerging as the top-performing district in engineering and Malappuram leading the BPharm rankings.

In the engineering stream, Roshan Raju of Ernakulam secured the first rank with a score of 586.1408 out of 600. He was followed by Dhyan Tej Manappatti of Kannur, who obtained the same score and secured the second rank. Vismaya K R of Thrissur stood third with 585.2408 marks.

The engineering entrance examination witnessed the participation of 97,647 candidates, of whom 79,788 qualified and 65,438 were included in the rank list. District-wise data showed that Ernakulam had the highest representation in the first 1,000 ranks with 133 candidates, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 123 and Malappuram with 111.

Among the first 100 ranks, 93 were secured by male candidates and seven by female candidates. Ernakulam, with 18, topped the state in presenting candidates in the first 100 ranks, followed by Kottayam (14) and Thiruvananthapuram (12).

The results also reflected strong performances by students from different educational boards. Of the first 100 rank holders, 48 were from Kerala Higher Secondary schools, 47 from CBSE schools, four from CISCE schools, and one from other streams. Among candidates from the Scheduled Caste category, Saurav Sunil of Thrissur secured the highest rank, at 412, followed by Jiya Manoj of Thiruvananthapuram, who secured rank 419.