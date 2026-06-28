KEAM Topper Roshan Raju credits consistency, family support

KOCHI: For Roshan Raju of Angamaly, securing the first rank in the KEAM 2026 engineering entrance examination came as a surprise. “I knew that someone scoring 100% would probably secure the top rank, but I never expected it to be me,” Roshan said.

A student of K E School, Roshan began his coaching while in Class XI, with his primary focus on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). He appeared for KEAM alongside JEE and had earlier secured the top position in Kerala in the JEE Advanced examination. He has now chosen to pursue BTech at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and is set to join the institute next month after completing the admission verification process.

Roshan said his decision to pursue engineering at an IIT had been clear since Class X. He credits his parents for being his biggest support system. His mother, Jasmin K V , is a higher secondary school teacher in Aluva, while his father, Raju K K, works with KSFE in Kakkanad.

The visit by Higher Education Minister Roji M John to his residence added to the celebrations. Offering advice to aspirants, Roshan said, “The important thing is not to lose motivation.”