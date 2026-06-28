Kerala moots airlifting tigers, elephants from ‘conflict’ zones

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seeking a permanent solution to the state’s mounting human-wildlife conflict, the government is considering airlifting tigers and, if required, elephants from trouble-hit areas to other habitats.

The plan is contingent on a study by the Wildlife Institute of India, which is assessing the carrying capacity of forests in the state.

Forests and Wildlife Minister Shibu Baby John said though the plan is under the government’s consideration, any decision will be based entirely on the study’s findings.

“If the study finds that the carrying capacity has been exceeded, tigers and, if required, elephants could be airlifted to other habitats. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has already given its nod for such an operation if needed,” the minister told TNIE.

Officials said airlifting would be considered in three situations: when forests are found to have surplus tiger populations, when problem tigers require to be relocated to suitable habitats, and when injured or stranded wild animals need rapid transportation for rescue or rehabilitation.

Speaking in the assembly recently, the forest minister had said relocating excess big cats could provide a long-term solution to the human-wildlife conflict, but the process involves significant scientific, legal and logistical hurdles.