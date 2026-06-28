Manhunt on for murder accused in Pocso case

KOZHIKODE: A manhunt has been launched across the district to trace the primary accused in Youth League worker Mansoor murder case, who has gone into hiding after police recently registered a Pocso case against him for sexually assaulting and detaining a 16-year-old Kozhikode girl for 36 days at a hideout in Kolavallur. The police are yet to trace the accused, K P Suhail, a DYFI leader in Kannur.

For 36 days, the police were unable to trace the 16-year-old girl who had gone missing on May 15. The breakthrough came when neighbours grew suspicious of the activities at the rented house of Suhail, suspecting drug abuse and other illicit operations.

Acting on these explicit complaints from neighbours, the police conducted an inspection of the premises, which led to finding the missing minor. However, Suhail and his gang members received an early tip-off and managed to flee the location.

Currently, two separate Pocso cases have been registered, one at the Kolavallur station in Kannur concerning the long-term confinement, and another by the Chevayur police regarding an initial incident where the girl was taken to a lodge in Ernakulam.