Pala signals another political change as Congress and KC(M) get closer

KOTTAYAM: Amid looming uncertainty in the UDF in Pala over the transfer of vice-chairperson post from an independent member to the Congress, another significant political shift is taking shape in the municipality.

According to sources, a tacit understanding is developing between the Congress and the Kerala Congress(M), a constituent of the LDF, to counter the political pressure from the independent collective led by Pulikkakandam family in the municipal council.

Dropping clear signals of such a political move, the UDF-led municipal council has decided to induct a KC(M) member in the newly reconstituted Hospital Management Committee (HMC) of the K M Mani Memorial General Hospital in Pala.

Previously, the council had maintained that a KC(M) representative could not be part of the HMC due to the party’s lack of representation in the State Legislative Assembly. Although KC(M) district president Lopez Mathew had twice submitted requests to include their nominee in the HMC nearly four months ago, the council delayed the decision until now.

With an apparent understanding reached between the UDF and KC(M) regarding this matter, the council is expected to endorse the induction of Baiju Kollamparambil as KC(M) representative after the next council meeting. Baiju will be included in the category of non-statutory or nominated members of recognised political parties.