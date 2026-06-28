Ram temple graft: Wayanad MP Priyanka seeks probe

KALPETTA: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday demanded a transparent investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, saying those responsible had committed the “gravest sin” by betraying the faith of millions of devotees.

Addressing reporters in Wayanad, Priyanka said the reported theft and misappropriation of temple offerings had shocked the country and amounted to a serious breach of public trust.

“Lord Ram resides in the sacred sentiments of millions. It is with this very reverence that people bow their heads and offer donations at the temple. Those who committed theft at the Ram Temple have committed a grave sin by violating the very essence of faith and Dharma,” she said.

Priyanka said the donations were not limited to contributions from large corporations but were collected from ordinary citizens across the country through a dedicated campaign. She stressed that safeguarding those funds was the responsibility of the temple administration.