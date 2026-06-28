Two youngsters killed as bike crashes into car, tanker in Nedumbassery

KOCHI: Two youngsters were killed after their motorcycle lost control and crashed into a car waiting at a traffic signal. The motorcycle then rammed into the rear of a tanker lorry halted ahead of it at Athani near Nedumbassery early on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Adithyan (24) and Kapil (24), both natives of Pathanamthitta district.

According to the police, the two were travelling from Aluva to Angamaly when the accident occurred around 6 am at Athani junction.

Preliminary investigation suggests the motorcycle first struck the car before crashing into the rear of the tanker lorry. Both the car and the tanker were waiting at the traffic signal when the accident occurred.

Adithyan died on the spot, while Kapil sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital in Angamaly, where doctors declared him dead.

The Nedumbassery Airport Police have registered a case in connection with the incident. Police suspect rash and negligent riding led to the accident. Further investigation is underway.