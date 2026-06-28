Wild jumbo overturns forest patrol vehicle in Aralam, five officials injured

KANNUR: Five members of the forest department’s Rapid Response Team (RRT) suffered minor injuries after a wild elephant overturned their vehicle during a patrol in Aralam forest in Kannur on Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 5.30 am at Block 9 in Aralam as the team was returning after a night patrol. The elephant suddenly charged at the vehicle, overturning it. It retreated into the forest after the attack, allowing the officials to regroup and seek help. All five injured personnel received medical treatment.

A forest department official identified the animal as a makhna, a tuskless male elephant that has been under continuous surveillance because of its aggressive behaviour. “The elephant charged at the forest department vehicle suddenly while our team was returning from a night patrol.

After overturning the vehicle, it retreated into the forest. Surveillance in the area has been intensified to ensure the safety of both forest staff and the public,” the official said.

The same elephant was responsible for the death of a tribal resident of Block 10 in Aralam Farm earlier this year. Its unpredictable behaviour has remained a major concern for residents and the forest department.