‘Word warrior’ races against time to preserve tribal languages

KALPETTA: Talk in everlasting words

And dedicate them all to me ...

It’s only words, and words are all I have

To take your heart away

— Bee Gees, Words (1968)

For nearly three decades, prominent tribal poet and farmer Kandamala Ramachandran has dedicated his life to documenting five of Kerala’s indigenous languages. Yet today, the culmination of that effort, a unique tribal dictionary, remains unpublished as the 53-year-old struggles to take his work to the public.

The dictionary compiles traditional words used by the Adiya, Paniya, Kuruma, Urali and Kattunayakar communities, whose languages have no written script and survive solely on the oral tradition. The work is the result of decades of field research during which Ramachandran, himself a Kuruma from Pulpally, near Sultan Bathery, travelled across tribal settlements, interacted with elders and painstakingly translated thousands of words into Malayalam.

The dictionary stands as a rare record of indigenous languages that are increasingly threatened by extinction. Despite its cultural and academic value, the manuscript has yet to find its way into print.

Ramachandran began the project in 1995 with a desire to create something meaningful in his life. An avid reader with dreams of becoming an actor, he moved to Chennai in 1993 while pursuing his pre-degree and spent nearly three years there trying to establish himself in cinema.