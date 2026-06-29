Breather for BJP as LDF unlikely to back Thiruvananthapuram corporation no-trust motion

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a breather for the BJP-led Thiruvananthapuram corporation, the LDF has decided not to join hands with the UDF in the no-confidence move for now. CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary V Joy said that despite making a few hollow remarks that the Congress would initiate the no-confidence motion, the UDF has not made any formal communication.

Clarifying that the party has not yet taken any decision to support the UDF’s no-confidence motion attempt, Joy said that the party’s higher bodies would decide on the same.

“A no-confidence motion can be brought only once in six months, which should be supported by at least one-third of the members. As neither LDF nor UDF have that count, and no formal communication was made with us from the other end, this should be suspected as a Congress move to indirectly support the BJP,” he told TNIE.

Discarding the UDF move as a ‘hollow’ attempt, Joy also said that the front would move forward with strong protests in the coming days.

However, UDF parliamentary party leader K S Sabarinathan criticised the apparent back-off by LDF as part of a CPM-BJP deal. He said, “Our stance is to initiate discussions about such a move, but I don’t think the LDF will team up with us on this,” he said.