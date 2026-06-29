Forest dept reclaims 40 hectares in Chinnakanal

IDUKKI: Ending decades-long legal hurdles and paving the way for habitat restoration in one of the state’s most vulnerable human-elephant conflict zones, the forest department has taken possession of 40.07 hectares of vested forest in Chinnakanal.
Officials described it as the largest recovery of vested forest land in Kerala and estimate the recovered land to be worth Rs 600 to 700 crore, citing the high market value of title deed properties nearby.
The recovered land forms part of Upper Surianalle Estate in Chinnakanal village and traces its origin to proceedings under the Kerala Private Forests (Vesting and Assignment) Act, 1971. The case relates to OA number 572 of 1975, involving 210.89 hectares in the estate. Harrisons Malayalam Ltd (HML), which owned the estate, had claimed the land comprised eucalyptus plantations raised through agricultural operations.
Following legal proceedings, exemption was granted to 168.72 hectares of eucalyptus plantation, while 42.71 hectares identified as miscellaneous natural forest were ordered to vest with the state. The government later notified the land as vested forest through notification number B1/5189/2000 dated May 5, 2001.
Following a digital survey, the forest department identified 40.07 hectares covered under survey numbers 355, 479, 353, 482 and 361 as the vested forest notified by the government. Despite the vesting order, the land had remained under HML’s possession for years. Forest officials said the company had leased portions of the land to private parties, who operated what was promoted as Kerala’s highest tent camping facility in one of Chinnakanal’s prime tourism destinations.
Acting on information about excavation for tourism-related activities, the forest department launched an inquiry.
Using Lithomap records, GPS coordinates and KML-based digital mapping, the department carried out a joint verification with revenue officials and HML representatives, matching the digital survey with earlier survey sketches and the High Court judgment before demarcating the vested forest.
A possession mahazar was prepared and signed on Saturday, following which the department formally took over the land. Officials said HML had already demolished the illegal structures on the property, while the remaining temporary camping facilities were cleared and occupants evicted during the recovery proceedings.
Though several vested forest lands exist across Kerala under the 1971 Act, legal disputes and prolonged court proceedings have delayed the takeover of many such properties, said Range Officer Arun Kumar. He said the Chinnakanal recovery marks a significant milestone in implementing the Act.
“Chinnakanal has around 295 hectares of forest spread across the Anayirankal, Chinnakanal and Surianelle reserve forests. The addition of around 40 hectares will improve forest connectivity and help reduce fragmentation, which is one of the major reasons for recurring human-elephant conflict in the region.
The additional forest area will provide elephants with more space and enable the department to drive back animals that stray into human habitations more effectively,” Arun Kumar said.
Section Forest Officer Harison Sasi said the recovered land is ecologically significant and forms part of an important elephant habitat. He noted that the tusker Chakkakomban had fatally gored Murivalan during an elephant clash barely 10m below the recovered site, highlighting the ecological importance of the landscape.
Arun Kumar said a proposal would be submitted to higher authorities for ecological restoration of the recovered land. Around 2,000 sprouted palm seedlings are proposed to be planted from August.
Boundary stones will be erected and a forest outpost established to prevent fresh encroachments. The nearly two-month recovery mission was led by Harison Sasi along with Beat Forest Officers Sajeev and Saju, under the guidance of Divisional Forest Officer Saju Varghese and Range Officer Arun Kumar. Officials said the recovered land overlooks Kolukkumalai and is surrounded by rapidly expanding tourism establishments, making it both environmentally and commercially significant.
They said the recovery safeguards a valuable stretch of vested forest from commercial exploitation while strengthening wildlife conservation and long-term mitigation of human-elephant conflict in Chinnakanal.
Worth Rs 600-700 cr
40.07 hectares of vested forest land recovered from the possession of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd
Reclaimed forest is estimated to be worth D600-700 crore
Recovery reconnects fragmented elephant habitat in Chinnakkanal
Eco-restoration with 2,000 palm seedlings will begin from August