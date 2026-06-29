Forest dept reclaims 40 hectares in Chinnakanal

IDUKKI: Ending decades-long legal hurdles and paving the way for habitat restoration in one of the state’s most vulnerable human-elephant conflict zones, the forest department has taken possession of 40.07 hectares of vested forest in Chinnakanal.

Officials described it as the largest recovery of vested forest land in Kerala and estimate the recovered land to be worth Rs 600 to 700 crore, citing the high market value of title deed properties nearby.

The recovered land forms part of Upper Surianalle Estate in Chinnakanal village and traces its origin to proceedings under the Kerala Private Forests (Vesting and Assignment) Act, 1971. The case relates to OA number 572 of 1975, involving 210.89 hectares in the estate. Harrisons Malayalam Ltd (HML), which owned the estate, had claimed the land comprised eucalyptus plantations raised through agricultural operations.

Following legal proceedings, exemption was granted to 168.72 hectares of eucalyptus plantation, while 42.71 hectares identified as miscellaneous natural forest were ordered to vest with the state. The government later notified the land as vested forest through notification number B1/5189/2000 dated May 5, 2001.

Following a digital survey, the forest department identified 40.07 hectares covered under survey numbers 355, 479, 353, 482 and 361 as the vested forest notified by the government. Despite the vesting order, the land had remained under HML’s possession for years. Forest officials said the company had leased portions of the land to private parties, who operated what was promoted as Kerala’s highest tent camping facility in one of Chinnakanal’s prime tourism destinations.