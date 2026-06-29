In memory of a beedi worker who inspired four generations of footballers

KASARAGOD: Had he been alive, Kuthirip Mohammed would have cheered for his beloved Brazil team like he did during every football world cup. In the coastal village of Mogral, Kuthirip Mohammed was a man who breathed football so much so that when he passed away in 2021, aged 82, his family and village fulfilled his final wish that his funeral should not interrupt the daily evening football session at the local ground.

For over four generations, this humble beedi worker inspired youngsters to take up football in the village famous for its Mapla songs and football.

“He ensured that players reached the ground every day. He scouted football talent from across the coast and brought them to the Mogral ground,” recalled P C Asif, who was the manager of the Kerala team that won the Santosh Trophy in 2018.

Kuthirip Mohammed alias Mohammed Mogral started playing football as a small boy, a forward who became a goalkeeper in his youth, said N Andhunhi, 75, the last of his teammates. As youngsters, they went to several places to play football. More than his play, Kuthirip is better remembered for his love of football, he said.

While his mates went fishing, and some abroad, for a living, Mohammed started rolling beedies for a company named Sujai which had its office in Kumbla. He would go to their collection centre every day to handover the rolled beedies and return with at least six newspapers.

“He was one of the first communists of Mogral and staunchly believed in communist values. He felt youngsters should read and learn,” said Moosa Mogral, a social worker.