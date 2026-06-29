Inside the Kerala cricket abuse case: How a teen cricketer’s breakdown unravelled coach’s years of abuse

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was in March 2024 that an underaged female cricketer, who aspired to don the India jersey, began breaking down hysterically and stood on the verge of a collapse while staying in a Thiruvananthapuram hotel. She had arrived in the city to take part in a girls T20 match organised by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).

As those accompanying her -- teammates and coach -- were left clueless as to what triggered such an emotional outburst, a fellow cricketer seemed to have an answer. “Maybe she saw coach Manu (Manu M) in the hotel,” the girl told one of her teammates.

That was the beginning of the undoing of Manu, a cricket trainer with the Thiruvananthapuram District Cricket Association academy, who had been preying on a band of hapless girls under his care.

The girl with the answer too was one of Manu’s victims. It was her own bitter experiences that prompted her to envisage that something equally terrible was happening with her friend. By then, the coach of the first girl – a Class XI student – had a word with her.

The coach calmed her down and slowly made her talk. The apprehension of the other girl had come true. She admitted that seeing her former coach, who had abused her frequently for years and from whom she had escaped by joining another academy, was still training young girls without facing any consequences for his cardinal sin had triggered her reaction.