Kerala govt plans temporary ban on interstate meds supply

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state drugs control department has proposed a temporary ban on interstate medicine supplies to block fake and stolen government drugs from entering the state through unauthorised discount channels.

To prevent counterfeit and spoiled medications from flooding the market, the department has asked the state government to prohibit these external supply sources and mandate that all medicines flow directly from manufacturers to approved local stockists.

A senior official confirmed that while the ban will not be permanent, it is an essential intervention to cut off shady procurement networks while the state strengthens its regulatory and tracking mechanisms. TNIE highlighted the menace of the cross-border discount racket on June 3.

This supply-chain loophole emerged following the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which granted drug stockists the freedom to source medications from anywhere across the country. Despite the national GST regime, authorities maintain that the state holds the necessary legal powers to execute an independent supply ban to protect public health.