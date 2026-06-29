Kudumbashree’s community tourism model gives locals a stake in Kerala’s Tourism

KOCHI: From viewing local communities as mere beneficiaries of tourism, a Kudumbashree initiative is working to provide them with a steady livelihood by facilitating their involvement in planning, managing and promoting leisure-industry projects in their own neighbourhoods.

“The informal launch of Kerala’s community-based tourism (CBT) project happened in 2022,” said an official with Kudumbashree’s National Resource Organisation (NRO) who did not want to be named.

“It coincided with the launch of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative Entrepreneurship Development Programme (RKI-EDP). RKI-EDP was conceived as a recovery and resilience programme to help rebuild local economies in regions that had been severely affected by recurring floods. Alappuzha district, and the region of Kuttanad in particular, was among the worst impacted and therefore a key focus area under the programme.”

The CBT initiative was formally rolled out in Kuttanad in January of 2025. “Kudumbashree NRO in 2023-25 had already tested a few CBT models in Rajasthan (Ranthambore Tiger Reserve) and Sikkim (Pakyong district) under the Startup Village Entrepreneurs Programme,” the official said.

Explaining the project, she said, “The success of the Kuttanad pilot demonstrated that community-owned tourism enterprises could be a viable and sustainable livelihood model. This formed the basis for a phased, deliberate expansion of the CBT initiative across Kerala.