No tourism police training at KITTS since ’22

KOCHI: At a time when tourist footfall is rising across the state, officials have alleged that training programmes for the tourism police personnel at the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) have not been conducted for the past many years.

KITTS principal Dr B Rajendran told TNIE, “The last class at KITTS was held in the 2022-2023 period. Back then, we had trained 40 to 50 police in two batches. This short-term course focuses on behavioural skills, basic foreign language training and destination management and is jointly undertaken by the tourism and police departments, with KITTS being the facilitator.”

The training is typically conducted over a week, with modules designed to equip personnel to handle tourists, manage crowds, and respond to issues in key destinations. “Tourism police is a necessity, but training has not been happening in recent years,” Rajendran said.

According to him, for the programme to resume, the proposal must come from the tourism department, following which the police department will depute the personnel.

Sources told TNIE that it was a lack of coordination between the two agencies and a shortage of funds that led to the training being discontinued.

The absence of regular training and deployment is being reflected on the ground in destinations such as Fort Kochi, where stakeholders have raised concerns over inadequate monitoring of tourist activity.