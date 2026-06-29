Pinarayi misses flight: Action likely against officer

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Disciplinary action will be taken against the protocol officer whose lapses resulted in the travel delay of opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan from Delhi to Kozhikode on Saturday.

Addressing the media after a meeting on this issue, Kerala House’s additional resident commissioner, Aswathi Sreenivas, informed that necessary disciplinary action will be initiated against the officials concerned.

“We have taken note of explanations from all sides and come to a preliminary conclusion that this was a communication lapse from the side of the protocol team. Usually, such communications between our team, IndiGo, and GMR (the firm that runs the Delhi airport) take place seamlessly, and this is the first incident of lapse. Disciplinary action and measures to prevent such issues in the future will be taken from our side,” she said.

The issue took place on Saturday, when opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan was travelling back to Kerala from Delhi, when a communication gap from the protocol officer caused him to miss the flight and wait for over four hours.

Pinarayi, who reached the airport earlier itself for the IndiGo flight scheduled at 2.50 pm, was not allowed to cross the gate as the flight had already taken off.