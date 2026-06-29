Rs 9 lakh and counting: Women-led enterprises thrive in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: From traditional societal structures to modern grassroots governance, Kerala has been at the vanguard among Indian states in terms of women’s inclusivity. Now, it is rewriting conventional rules of business by emerging as a major hub for women-led entrepreneurship. The state is home to nearly one million female-owned establishments, according to the ‘Economic Census’ report published by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation on June 19.

Accounting for over 11% of the national total of such businesses and trailing only Tamil Nadu, Kerala’s women are driving a massive economic revolution. Marking a milestone, female proprietors actually outnumber men in the state’s traditional handicraft and handloom sectors, commanding nearly 15,000 enterprises. Cumulatively, these women-led engines of growth are sustaining livelihoods for more than 1.1 million people across the state.

The true backbone of this boom is fierce financial independence and unshakable stability. A staggering 8.6 lakh of these enterprises are entirely self-financed, proving that the state’s women aren’t waiting for handouts -- they are building their own empires from the ground up. Furthermore, the business landscape is remarkably resilient, with over 8.2 lakh of these ventures running as perennial, year-round operations, rather than seasonal gigs.

This explosive growth is backed by a powerhouse institutional support system. Grassroots initiatives like Kudumbashree have empowered millions to launch micro-enterprises. Armed with India’s highest female literacy rate, these trailblazers are no longer just participating in the economy, they are actively defining its future, according to experts in the field.