Satheesan’s ‘Gospel sermons’: Mix of piety and political flak

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is little known that a Christian clergyman was the unlikely catalyst behind Travancore’s Temple Entry Proclamation. The man was Abraham Mar Thoma, an early metropolitan of the Mar Thoma Church. In fact, many from the Mar Thoma denomination learnt this from V D Satheesan a few years ago, when he addressed the 111th anniversary celebrations of Abraham Mar Thoma’s ordination as a deacon.
Satheesan, the then leader of opposition, on the occasion, shed light on how Abraham Mar Thoma stood up against Travancore Dewan C P Ramaswamy Iyer, and how he invited editor and social reformer C V Kunhiraman to the Maramon Convention.
It was there Kunhiraman exhorted the Ezhava community members to convert to Christianity. According to Satheesan, the Ezhava reservation and Temple Entry Proclamation were the measures taken by the Travancore royals to counter a possible exodus from Hindu fold.
A compilation of Satheesan’s speeches, which he calls ‘gospel sermons’, during his tenure as the leader of opposition was published by DC Books under the title ‘Aadam Nee Evide Akunnu’ last month. Thousands of copies have been sold before a formal launch was even held. The book was edited by senior journalist Roy Mathew and an English translation will soon hit the stalls.
In the preface, Satheesan mentioned that he reads a chapter of the Bible daily. Highlighting how he was educated in Christian surroundings, he said the vision and worldview of Christ influenced him deeply. While remaining a ‘Hindu and idol worshipper’, he said he was interested to understand and learn from others.
From Pentecostal Church to Orthodox Church, Syrian Church and Mar Thoma Church, he addressed numerous platforms across different denominations. The 32 selected speeches in the book are a blend of spirituality, including anecdotes and sharp political messaging, grounded in Biblical knowledge as well as history.
At times, an emotional Satheesan addressed the faithful as ‘Priya Daivamakkale (Dear Children of God)’. To drive home the pain of broken family bonds, he turned to real stories — Annakutty of Idukki who was abandoned by her children and billionaire Vijaypat Singhania who was rejected by his son. Stories behind some popular devotional songs like ‘Enthu Nallor Sakhi’ made the speeches more interesting.
However, the political message in the speeches was an unambiguous anti-Sangh parivar one. He had told his audiences that those who killed Graham Staines and Stan Swamy were the same people who “come home with Christmas cake” and “offer golden crown to Virgin Mary.”
He had cautioned that Indian Christians could face the same fate as those in Pakistan if BJP gets another term at the Centre. Notably, Satheesan did not use these platforms to openly attack the LDF. Though he had praised two priests who criticised the then LDF government over the floods and the K-Rail project, he kept his political fire trained firmly on the Sangh parivar.
At every venue, Satheesan had repeated a consistent narrative that the Congress always stood by the minorities and strengthening the party was the only way to counter Sangh parivar. His ‘gospel sermons’, in all likelihood, had carried that message deep into various Christian communities before the assembly elections.
No attack on LDF
Satheesan did not use these platforms to openly attack the LDF. Though he had praised two priests who criticised the then LDF government, he kept his political fire trained firmly on the Sangh parivar