Satheesan’s ‘Gospel sermons’: Mix of piety and political flak

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is little known that a Christian clergyman was the unlikely catalyst behind Travancore’s Temple Entry Proclamation. The man was Abraham Mar Thoma, an early metropolitan of the Mar Thoma Church. In fact, many from the Mar Thoma denomination learnt this from V D Satheesan a few years ago, when he addressed the 111th anniversary celebrations of Abraham Mar Thoma’s ordination as a deacon.

Satheesan, the then leader of opposition, on the occasion, shed light on how Abraham Mar Thoma stood up against Travancore Dewan C P Ramaswamy Iyer, and how he invited editor and social reformer C V Kunhiraman to the Maramon Convention.

It was there Kunhiraman exhorted the Ezhava community members to convert to Christianity. According to Satheesan, the Ezhava reservation and Temple Entry Proclamation were the measures taken by the Travancore royals to counter a possible exodus from Hindu fold.

A compilation of Satheesan’s speeches, which he calls ‘gospel sermons’, during his tenure as the leader of opposition was published by DC Books under the title ‘Aadam Nee Evide Akunnu’ last month. Thousands of copies have been sold before a formal launch was even held. The book was edited by senior journalist Roy Mathew and an English translation will soon hit the stalls.

In the preface, Satheesan mentioned that he reads a chapter of the Bible daily. Highlighting how he was educated in Christian surroundings, he said the vision and worldview of Christ influenced him deeply. While remaining a ‘Hindu and idol worshipper’, he said he was interested to understand and learn from others.