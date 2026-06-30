Aroma Chundan crowned Raja Pramukhan at Moolam boat race

ALAPPUZHA: Making an impressive debut, Aroma Chundan, rowed by the Aroma Boat Club of Pooyapilly in Kollam, emerged victorious in the prestigious Raja Pramukhan Trophy of the traditional Moolam Boat Race held on the Pampa River at Champakulam in Kuttanad on Monday.

Nadubhagom Chundan, rowed by the Nadubhagom Boat Club, secured the runner-up position, while Naduvileparamban Chundan, steered by members of the NCDC Boat Club in Kumarakom, finished third. Seven snake boats competed in the chundan vallam category.

Races were also held in the veppu and iruttukuthi categories. In the veppu ‘A’ grade event, Jayshot Pulickathara rowed by the Jayasree Boat Club in Veliyanad claimed the title, while Punnatharapurackal rowed by the Kondakkal Boat Club in Nadubhagom won the veppu ‘B’ grade race.

In the iruttukuthi ‘A’ grade category, P G Karnan rowed by the MBC Boat Club in Mepral emerged victorious. St Joseph rowed by the Kings Boat Club in Vaisyabhagom won the iruttukuthi ‘B’ grade title.

The traditional rituals preceding the race were observed with representatives of the Travancore Devaswom Board visiting the Champakulam Madathil temple, the Mappilassery family residence and the St Mary’s Basilica at Kalloorkad.