28 year jail term for cricket coach in fourth Pocso case

After the announcement of the new punishment, the collective prison term awarded has risen to 127 years. Since the prison term for various offences run concurrently, he will serve 42 years in jail.

The victim in this case had appeared for training at the district cricket academy in Thiruvananthapuram in 2018. The prosecution had argued that Manu assaulted the girls on multiple occasions at the gym and the washroom.

He also obtained her nude photos under the guise of assessing her fitness level. The girl fell into a state of depression and quit training by 2021. Later she also tried to take her life following which she was under the care of a psychiatrist.

The ordeal came to fore after another girl trainee filed a police complaint against Manu for sexually abusing her. She had initially trained with Manu, but later joined another academy as she could not tolerate the ordeal.

Following her, the rest of the girls approached police with complaints. The Thiruvananthapuram city police had registered six Pocso cases against Manu, while another case was registered by Tenkasi police.