Kerafed launches marigold cultivation project for Onam

KOLLAM: With the Onam season approaching, the Kerafed oil complex at Karunagappally has launched a marigold cultivation project within its factory premises to utilise vacant land and generate additional revenue.

The initiative is part of a broader plan to promote income-generating agricultural activities on the factory’s dry lands and paddy fields.

Marigold cultivation has been taken up as the first phase of the project, considering the high demand for flowers during Onam.

The project was inaugurated by Kulasekharapuram grama panchayat president Arun Raj. Kerafed executive board member M C Binukumar presided over the function.

As part of the first phase, 2,000 marigold seedlings have been planted on the factory premises. Officials said the initiative aims to improve the productivity of unused land while creating an additional source of income for the institution.

Assistant director of agriculture Shanida Beevi, agricultural officer Sabna Sainudheen, ward member Nasim, INTUC president K Rajasekharan and plant manager Viju Prasad attended the function.