Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding reformation of national examination system

The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding a comprehensive reformation of the national examination system, in view of the repeated irregularities with regard to the examinations conducted by the government, including the NEET-UG.

The resolution was moved in the House by state Higher Education Minister Roji M John, who said that there were repeated instances of irregularities and paper leaks in connection with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), especially in the last three years.

John said that there have been numerous instances of suicides by students allegedly due to the reported irregularities in the conduct of the exam.

He claimed that last year itself there were 30 suicides by students over irregularities in the NEET, and this year there have been 14, and alleged that the central government was being indifferent to the same.

The minister also claimed that ever since the exam was being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), there have been repeated instances of paper leaks.

Welcoming the resolution, CPI(M) leader K Premkumar said that the assembly had in 2024 also brought to the Centre's attention the irregularities in the conduct of the NEET.