Kerala govt preparing half a dozen economic models for potential investors: CM V D Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is preparing half a dozen economic models for potential investors, Chief Minister V D Satheesan has said. These models, combined with the fast-tracking of procedures, will help bring more investment to the state and thereby create more employment and economic growth, he hoped.

The CM’s announcement came during his reply to the discussion on demand for grants in the assembly on Monday. “The government is planning half a dozen models to be presented to investors.

There will be government presence and control in them,” he said. “Government equity can be in the form of land or like. The new Land Bank Policy will help in this endeavour. Public issue routes and NRI participation will be explored,” he said.

Satheesan said a major tax drive to plug leakages is on the anvil. “There is large scale tax evasion in the state. Lots of goods are transported to the state and sold here. Checkposts lack an effective surveillance system to monitor them.

The government has decided to act tough on evaders. Tax evasion involves two issues – the loss of revenue to the government and loss of business to the genuine taxpayers. The government is the first victim when a genuine taxpayer shuts shop,” he said.