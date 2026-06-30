Lesson in care! This Kerala school’s initiative of ‘compassion’ is ‘food’ for thought

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At the Marayamuttom Government Higher Secondary School, an extra breakfast packet has become a silent symbol of care, compassion and solidarity. Under an initiative named ‘Kanivu’ (compassion) of the institution’s Student Police Cadet (SPC) unit, students are encouraged to bring an extra breakfast from home for classmates who arrive at school on an empty stomach.

The initiative was launched after teachers noticed some children regularly attending classes without having breakfast. They also observed that hunger was taking a toll on the students’ attentiveness in class and overall energy levels.

“The school has many students from underprivileged families. Their parents leave early for work and, for many, breakfast is a luxury. In some cases, students themselves take up odd jobs before rushing to school, leaving them with no time for a meal,” said Saudeesh Thampi, community police officer in charge of the school’s SPC unit.

Instead of viewing the problem as an individual hardship, the SPC unit turned it into a collective responsibility. The result was a simple, sustainable initiative that has since won the wholehearted support of students, teachers, parents and alumni.

“The breakfast packets are placed in a collection box near the school entrance, allowing students in need to pick one up discreetly. This preserves their dignity while ensuring they don’t have to sit through classes hungry,” Saudeesh said.