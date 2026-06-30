Riffs, ragas & a rebirth

You’re not here in body

Yet your songs with us remain

Like waves that will not weary

To claim these shores again

(‘Fields of Sound’ from ‘Maktub’)



The lyrics from one of Motherjane’s hallmark songs are turning out to mirror the band’s own story. Kerala’s pioneering ethno-rock outfit has had a rollercoaster journey — moving from covers to original music, witnessing members come and go, pausing for a while, and then regrouping at the end of 2022.

Now, the band is back. Ready to claim new ground with a new album after an 18-year gap since ‘Maktub’ (2008), the record that propelled Motherjane to global acclaim.



The new album is almost a sequel in spirit to Maktub. “Maktub meant ‘It is written’. As a sequel, we initially wanted to call the new album ‘Rewritten’. But eventually, we settled on ‘Dobareh’,” says Suraj Mani, the band’s frontman and lyricist.