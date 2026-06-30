State syllabus schools witness major dip in Class I admissions in Kerala

KOCHI: The total number of students joining Class 1 in state syllabus schools (government-aided and unaided) has declined to 2.5 lakh — down from 2.86 lakh last year. A decade ago, Class 1 saw new admissions of around 3.16 lakh students.

As per statistics published in the Sametham portal of the general education department, 59.29% of children in Kerala study in public schools (government/aided); 40.72% of the children depend on the unaided sector. This academic year saw a drop of 27,770 from last year. But what could be the reason?

Those in the school education sector point out two main reasons for this decrease. “Since it is Class I, the main reason behind the fall in numbers is the penchant of the parents to admit their wards in unaided schools, especially the other boards like the CBSE and ICSE,” said Amul Roy R P, former state programme officer for Samagra Shiksha Kerala. He said the second reason is the state’s falling fertility rate. “Over the years, it can be seen that the number of births has fallen drastically.”

Agreeing with Amul, Lida Jacob, former secretary with the general education department, said, “The situation is serious. For the numbers to fall from 3.16 lakh in 2016 to 2.5 lakh in 2026, things don’t bode well for school education in the state.

The fact that the number of live births is decreasing over the years also doesn’t help.” She pointed out that the answer to the question whether all children born in Kerala are opting for the state syllabus can be gleaned by comparing birth data with admissions.