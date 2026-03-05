Better salary: Nurses in private hospitals hold stir in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thousands of nurses from private hospitals across the state staged a massive protest march in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, demanding better pay and improved service conditions.

The march, organised under the banner of the United Nurses Association (UNA), began at the Martyrs’ Column in Palayam and culminated at the Secretariat, where senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala addressed the demonstrators. Later, the protestors held a public function on the Manaveeyam Road.

The nurses, who struck work to participate, called on the government to issue an order fixing their minimum basic salary at Rs 40,000. UNA founder Jasminsha warned that if the demands were ignored, the association would escalate the protest, including the possibility of an indefinite strike.