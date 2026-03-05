Strict waste management rules to come into effect in Kerala on April 1

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The local bodies in the state are preparing for a major overhaul in waste management with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change coming into effect on April 1. The new rules supersede the 2016 framework and introduce mandatory four-stream segregation, stricter penalties and online monitoring of the entire waste management chain.
As per the new rules, all waste generators should compulsorily segregate waste into wet, dry, sanitary and special care categories. The rules will give more powers to the Haritha Karma Sena members as they will have to ensure strict compliance at the household level.
A significant change is the clear definition of Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs)- entities with a floor area above 20,000 sq m, water use exceeding 40,000 litres per day, or waste generation above 100 kg per day. Apartments, institutions, malls and government offices fall under this category.
The new rules introduce Extended Bulk Waste Generator Responsibility, making such entities accountable for on-site wet waste processing or obtaining certification if decentralised treatment is not feasible. The bulk waste generators account for nearly 30 percent of the total solid waste generation.
LSGD Minister M B Rajesh said that the upcoming Waste Management Rule 2026, including provisions like keeping four types of segregation bins, are already being practised in Kerala.
“We are already giving a major thrust for segregation here. This suggests that Kerala’s decentralised model might have inspired parts of the new solid waste management rule 2026. It’s a matter of pride that Kerala’s model is being implemented at the national level and recognised globally. This indicates the progress the state has made in waste management since the launch of Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign,” said M B Rajesh.
The new rules also give special focus on hilly areas with provisions for user fees on tourists and regulated inflow based on waste handling capacity.
An official said that implementation is going to be the key and the challenge lies in behavioural change and enforcement at the grassroots level.
Key aspects of waste management rules 2026
Waste must be separated into wet/compostable, dry/recyclable, sanitary and special care waste (household hazardous waste like bulbs, batteries and medicine)
Polluter Pays Principle: Non-compliance, including dumping mixed waste or false reporting, will incur environmental compensation/fines.
Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR): Enhanced obligations for producers and manufacturers to manage post-consumer waste.