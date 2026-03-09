Four killed in road accident near Nedumangad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four youngsters were killed in a road accident when their bikes had a head-on collision at Kulappada near Nedumangad on Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as Rakesh (21), Binoy (20), Sreelal (28) and Abhinav (21), all residents of Uzhamalakkal.

The accident occurred at 10:50 pm. It's suspected that the two bikes were speeding, police sources said. Sreelal and Abhinav were travelling in a bike, while the other two were in the other bike.

Rakesh, Binoy and Sreelal died on the spot, while Abhinav breathed his last during treatment at Thiruvanapuram MCH.