Complaints against Kerala Transport Minister Ganesh put NSS on defensive

KOTTAYAM: Amid allegations involving Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, reportedly found in a compromising situation by his wife, Bindu Menon, resentment is brewing against him in the Nair Service Society (NSS).

The NSS Pathanapuram Taluk Committee has already called for the removal of Ganesh, who is also a member of the NSS Board of Directors, from the post of Taluk Union president. Although Ganesh managed to temporarily resist the demand, there is a growing insistence on relieving Ganesh of his organisational responsibilities due to the misconduct allegations.

Ganesh has been at loggerheads with NSS Pathanapuram taluk union for quite a while over the construction of Padma Café, a restaurant chain of NSS, under the union.

A section of union committee members raised protest against Ganesh alleging fund misappropriation in the construction of the café. Following this, a majority of committee members approached NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair with a resolution seeking removal of Ganesh from the post of president.