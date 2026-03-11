ED attaches properties worth Rs 1.44 crore in United Nurses Association money laundering case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 1.44 crore linked to Jasmin Sha, former national and international president of the United Nurses Association (UNA) based in Thrissur, the agency said.

The agency has attached five properties, four fixed deposits and other movable assets totalling Rs 1.44 crore in the names of Jasminsha M, Shabna M A, Bibin N Paul and Shoby Joseph. The attached assets include land parcels and a flat in Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur and Idukki districts, along with fixed deposits.

The federal investigating agency initiated the probe based on a case registered by the Crime Branch Police Station in Thrissur and the subsequent final report and charge sheet filed before the Thrissur court against Jasminsha M (former national and international president of UNA), his wife Shabna M A, and other office-bearers, Shoby Joseph, Nidhin Mohan, Jithu P D, Sujanapal A K, Bibin N Paul and Sudheep M V, for offences including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery and destruction of evidence.

During the PMLA investigation, it was revealed that Jasminsha M, while serving as national president of the United Nurses Association (UNA), Thrissur, colluded with his wife and other office-bearers to misappropriate membership levies and funds of the organisation during 2017–2019.

“Funds were diverted through cash withdrawals, inter-account transfers and routing to personal accounts in violation of UNA byelaws. These proceeds were layered and used for personal benefits, including EMI payments for vehicles and an apartment, as well as other personal expenses. Fabricated committee minutes were used to project these as legitimate expenditures,” the agency said.

The investigation identified proceeds of crime amounting to approximately Rs 1.44 crore. Since a large portion was withdrawn in cash, layered through intermediaries, concealed or consumed, equivalent-value properties have been provisionally attached.