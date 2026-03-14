Candidate list ignored, Sivagiri Mutt threatens to boycott UDF

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Resentment is brewing within Sivagiri Mutt over the lack of representation to Ezhava community members in Congress candidate list.

Meanwhile, former KPCC president V M Sudheeran expressed discontent after he was kept away from consultations.

Sivagiri Mutt chief Swami Satchidananda told TNIE that the mutt had given a list of 18 people to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when he visited Sivagiri on March 7. “We have learnt that upper caste communities are trying to sabotage this list by fielding their own candidates. We hope the state Congress leadership will respect the assurance given by Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

He said if the Congress failed to accommodate the individuals proposed by the mutt, it would face grave consequences. “We will call upon followers of Sree Narayana Guru to boycott UDF in the polls. We will ask our followers not to cast votes for UDF candidates.”

In the mutt’s list, the 18 seats included Varkala, Chathannoor, Kollam, Chadayamangalam, Karunagappally,, Kayamkulam, Cherthala, Aroor, Konni, Ettumanoor, Udumbanchola, Kunnamkulam, Tripunithura, Vypeen, Palakkad, Kodungallur and Kaippamangalam.