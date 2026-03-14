Chakkakomban — The ‘rowdy’ sustaining Chinnakanal’s jumbo herd

IDUKKI: The name Chakkakomban comes from the tusker’s fondness for chakka -- or jackfruit. But in the misty slopes of Chinnakanal, the elephant known for frequently straying into human habitations has now emerged as an unlikely guardian of the region’s fragile elephant population.

Years after the high-profile capture of the rogue tusker Arikomban from the area, forest officials say Chakkakomban remains the only mature bull elephant sustaining the breeding strength of the local herd.

The prominence of Chakkakomban has also grown following the disappearance of other well-known tuskers from the landscape. While Arikomban was captured and relocated in 2023 after widespread protests by residents, another prominent bull, Soochikomban, later died after being electrocuted in a plantation. Murivalan, another dominant tusker in the region, also died after sustaining severe injuries in a fight with Chakkakomban.

According to department sources, around 18 wild elephants currently move across the Chinnakanal landscape, in smaller groups. Chakkakomban is part of a five-strong herd, while the remaining elephants form separate nine-member and three-member groups, including a newborn.

Despite being a habitual crop raider and a familiar name in conflict reports, officials say the tusker plays a critical ecological role.

“Chakkakomban is currently the lone bull maintaining the breeding strength of the elephants in Chinnakanal,” an official said. “Even if female elephants are present in the group he is moving with, mating usually happens between different sets. That is how the population sustains genetic diversity.”