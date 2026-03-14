Chakkakomban — The ‘rowdy’ sustaining Chinnakanal’s jumbo herd

IDUKKI: The name Chakkakomban comes from the tusker’s fondness for chakka -- or jackfruit. But in the misty slopes of Chinnakanal, the elephant known for frequently straying into human habitations has now emerged as an unlikely guardian of the region’s fragile elephant population.
Years after the high-profile capture of the rogue tusker Arikomban from the area, forest officials say Chakkakomban remains the only mature bull elephant sustaining the breeding strength of the local herd.
The prominence of Chakkakomban has also grown following the disappearance of other well-known tuskers from the landscape. While Arikomban was captured and relocated in 2023 after widespread protests by residents, another prominent bull, Soochikomban, later died after being electrocuted in a plantation. Murivalan, another dominant tusker in the region, also died after sustaining severe injuries in a fight with Chakkakomban.
According to department sources, around 18 wild elephants currently move across the Chinnakanal landscape, in smaller groups. Chakkakomban is part of a five-strong herd, while the remaining elephants form separate nine-member and three-member groups, including a newborn.
Despite being a habitual crop raider and a familiar name in conflict reports, officials say the tusker plays a critical ecological role.
“Chakkakomban is currently the lone bull maintaining the breeding strength of the elephants in Chinnakanal,” an official said. “Even if female elephants are present in the group he is moving with, mating usually happens between different sets. That is how the population sustains genetic diversity.”
Among the remaining elephants are two male calves aged around three and six years.
While the six-year-old male in the smaller three-member group may reach maturity in about three years, officials say he appears physically weak and may struggle to compete with stronger bulls from other batches.
Another unusual feature of the Chinnakanal population is the presence of two types of elephants. “Some are large-bodied tuskers like Arikomban and Chakkakomban, while others are smaller dwarf elephants that have moved in from Tamil Nadu,” the official said.
The young male calf belongs to this dwarf group, raising uncertainty about future breeding patterns.
Forest officials have intensified their monitoring of Chakkakomban, with the tusker currently in musth -- a period when bulls experience heightened aggression and increased hormonal activity.
“The nine-member group is currently in the Bodimettu area. Since bull elephants usually seek females outside their set during musth, there are chances the tusker may move across the landscape and turn aggressive,” the official said.
The availability of food sources also plays a role in elephant movement. Officials said fodder shortage emerged earlier after water release from the Anayirankal Dam was withheld for the Panniyar hydroelectric project.
However, controlled burning was carried out three times the usual extent in December, and the summer showers that followed helped grass regenerate in parts of the forest.
Former Periyar Tiger Reserve assistant forest veterinary officer Anuraj R said protecting the tusker is crucial for the region’s elephants.
“Elephants reproduce very slowly -- usually one calf every five to six years. In a relatively isolated landscape like Chinnakanal where the animal population is small, the presence of a mature bull like Chakkakomban is extremely important for the long-term survival of the herd,” he pointed out.