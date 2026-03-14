CPM’s status quo stand on seats has KC(M) in a quandary

KOTTAYAM: Even as the CPM and CPI have almost finalised their candidates for the assembly elections and reported the decision to their lower committees, Kerala Congress(M), the third largest constituent of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), is struggling to wind up its final candidates list.

Though KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani announced that all five of the party’s sitting MLAs will seek re-election in their current constituencies, the leadership is yet to complete the candidate list for the remaining seven seats as seat-sharing negotiations with CPM has not concluded.

In 2021 assembly elections, KC(M) was initially allocated 13 seats. However, the CPM reclaimed the Kuttiyadi seat following intense protests within the party at the local level. According to KC(M) leaders, when the seat was relinquished to the CPM, the LDF leadership had assured then of 13 seats in the subsequent assembly elections.

Furthermore, amid recent rumours of KC(M) potentially shifting allegiance to the UDF, the CPM leadership reportedly reaffirmed their commitment to allocating the 13th seat to retain Jose and his team within the LDF.

However, as the seat-sharing talks progressed, it is learnt that CPM has already informed the KC(M) leadership that they are unable to hand over any seat to coalition partners this time around.

Despite this, Jose said that discussions with the CPM are ongoing and a decision is expected soon. “With all sitting MLAs contesting and a tight contest ahead, the situation is a bit difficult this time. Moreover, the seat should be suitable for KC(M) as well. CPM leaders have told that they would talk to the chief minister and a decision will be mad soon. We remain hopeful of getting the 13th seat,” Jose told TNIE.