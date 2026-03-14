Dr K V Johny, who led India’s first kidney transplant surgery, passes away at 87

KOCHI: Renowned nephrologist Dr K V Johny (87), who led India’s first kidney transplant surgery, passed away in Kochi on Saturday.

Johny, who had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments, breathed his last at around 9.05 am at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, where he served as director.

A towering figure in nephrology, Dr Johny played a pivotal role in shaping kidney care and transplant medicine in India. In 1971, he led the team that carried out India’s first kidney transplant surgery at the Christian Medical College, Vellore. He was also instrumental in establishing one of India’s largest dialysis centres, again in Vellore. His decades-long expertise in nephrology contributed significantly to strengthening VPS Lakeshore Hospital as a leading centre for kidney care in the country.

On his demise, Lakeshore chairman Dr Shamsheer Vayalil described the loss as “irreparable.”

Dr Johny also made notable contributions to healthcare in Kuwait. In 1993, he played a key role in establishing a renal transplant centre there. He later served as vice-dean of the faculty of medicine at Kuwait University. This is one of the highest honours bestowed on a non-Kuwaiti person.

He also chaired the Kuwait National Physicians Promotion Committee and was part of high-level medical delegations aimed at strengthening India-Kuwait healthcare ties.

A graduate of Kerala University, Dr Johny completed his MBBS in 1960 and MD in 1965, and later obtained the ECFMG certification in 1966. In 1978, he became a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. He also pursued advanced training and served in institutions across the UK, South Australia and other global centres.

He is survived by his wife, Dr Molly Johny, head of microbiology at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, and children Dr Vino Jose Varghese (USA), Dr Anil John Mani (USA) and Dr Asha Vikas (UK).

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.