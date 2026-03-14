E-cooking, high temps to fuel power demand; prepared, says KSEB

KOCHI: With the conflict in West Asia triggering cooking gas shortage in Kerala, concerns have been raised the state will be witnessing a surge in power demand as there has been a sharp rise in the sale of electrical equipment like induction cooker and air fryer. The use of e-vehicles may rise if the state faces a shortage of petrol and diesel. However, the KSEB said arrangements have been made to meet surge in demand.

The state has been reporting a steady rise in power demand for the past two weeks as mercury crossed 35 degrees Celsius in at least half the districts. Daily power demand stood at 102.76 million units and the peak-hour demand reached 5,421 MW on Thursday. However, the KSEB said it can handle the situation even if consumption crosses 6,000 MW.

“We have not witnessed any unusual surge in demand. Power consumption has been gradually rising and the peak-hour demand has been hovering above 5,000 MW for the past two weeks. We have made power purchase agreements to meet a peak-hour demand of 6,100 MW till the end of May,” an official with Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty’s office told TNIE.

“The surge in sale of induction cookers may not affect the power situation as people could be using it during off-peak hours. The state is generating more than 1,500 MW solar power, which is enough to meet the day-time demand,” the official said.