E-cooking, high temps to fuel power demand; prepared, says KSEB

KOCHI: With the conflict in West Asia triggering cooking gas shortage in Kerala, concerns have been raised the state will be witnessing a surge in power demand as there has been a sharp rise in the sale of electrical equipment like induction cooker and air fryer. The use of e-vehicles may rise if the state faces a shortage of petrol and diesel. However, the KSEB said arrangements have been made to meet surge in demand.
The state has been reporting a steady rise in power demand for the past two weeks as mercury crossed 35 degrees Celsius in at least half the districts. Daily power demand stood at 102.76 million units and the peak-hour demand reached 5,421 MW on Thursday. However, the KSEB said it can handle the situation even if consumption crosses 6,000 MW.
“We have not witnessed any unusual surge in demand. Power consumption has been gradually rising and the peak-hour demand has been hovering above 5,000 MW for the past two weeks. We have made power purchase agreements to meet a peak-hour demand of 6,100 MW till the end of May,” an official with Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty’s office told TNIE.
“The surge in sale of induction cookers may not affect the power situation as people could be using it during off-peak hours. The state is generating more than 1,500 MW solar power, which is enough to meet the day-time demand,” the official said.
The state reported its maximum consumption in May 2024, when daily use recorded 115.94 million units. A peak-hour consumption of 5,797 MW was recorded on May 3 that year.
The KSEB has made power banking or swap arrangement with states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, which lets it receive power from these states during deficit summer months and return it during surplus monsoon season. The state is receiving around 700 MW power through deal these days and an additional 300 MW power is purchased from the realtime and day ahead markets to meet the demand.
“There is no need to worry about power shortage as we have 6,100 MW power available during peak hours till May-end. We have enough power available for day-time consumption, and the demand on Thursday was only 4,082 MW,” a senior KSEB official said.
On the up
Power consumption on March 12, 2026: 102.763 million units
Record: 115.94 million units on May 3, 2024
Peak-hour consumption on March 12, 2026: 5,421 MW
Record: 5,797 MW on May 2, 2024
Max temp on March 13 (0C)
District Actual Normal
Thrissur 37.0 36.0
Palakkad 36.9 36.7
Kollam 36.6 36.3
Kottayam 36.0 34.8
CIAL Kochi 36.0 35.1
Kozhikode 35.1 34.1
Kannur 34.6 35.0
T’Puram city 33.5 33.9