Gangster leader stabbed to death in Kerala's Karungapally; four held

KOLLAM: Gang war has rocked the district again as Athul aka Aluva Athul, a gang leader accused in a murder case, was hacked to death in what appears to be a revenge murder in broad daylight in Karunagappally on Saturday.

Athul was attacked near Puthiyakavu while he was returning from the police station on Saturday morning. He had gone to the police station to sign papers as required by the bail conditions in a murder case. Athul, aged around 30, is the prime accused in the Karunagappally Jim Santhosh murder case.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested four in connection with the murder. “Five people have been identified as attackers and two of them have been arrested. Two more who helped them have been taken into custody.

A total of four have been arrested till now in the case. There will be more arrests. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta police have together formed a SIT and are in search of them,” said a police officer.

The car in which Athul was travelling was rear-ended on the busy road near Puthiyakavu by an Innova car that was trailing it. The Innova hit Athul’s car forcing it into a pit built for the construction of the national highway before being attacked. The assailants who were travelling in the Innova, assaulted Athul with sharp weapons grievously injuring him.